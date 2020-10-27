AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

