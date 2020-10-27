Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by ABN Amro

ABN Amro lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AFLYY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.16 million. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -14.78 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

