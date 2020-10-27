Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of ALRM opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,746. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 343.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 23.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

