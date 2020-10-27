Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

