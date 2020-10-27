Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.07.

Align Technology stock opened at $454.51 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $475.37. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $279.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 5,286.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 120.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

