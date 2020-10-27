Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $109.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 235.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,094,000 after buying an additional 889,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after buying an additional 166,115 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 825,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allegion by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

