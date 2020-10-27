Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Dividend History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit