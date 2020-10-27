Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

