Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 13th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 325.0% over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.