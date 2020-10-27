Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,595.19. 31,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

