Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $14,442,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,590.32. 49,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,459.88. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

