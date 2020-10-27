Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,578.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,456.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

