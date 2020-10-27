Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $1,584.91. 22,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

