alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AOX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock opened at €11.35 ($13.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.88. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

