Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Altabancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
Shares of ALTA opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.
About Altabancorp
Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.
