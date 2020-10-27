Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

ISRG traded up $9.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.59. 3,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,353 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

