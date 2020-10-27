Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 15,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

