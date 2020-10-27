Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,219 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.