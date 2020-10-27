Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.35. 7,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,212. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $693.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.