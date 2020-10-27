Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,589 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.