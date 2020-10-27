Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 820 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 342,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.