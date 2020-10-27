Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $228,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

