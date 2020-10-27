Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 37.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

