Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 47.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryanair stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.