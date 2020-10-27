Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE HD traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.64. 54,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

