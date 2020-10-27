Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. 61,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,391. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

