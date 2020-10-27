Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 610,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,635,172. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

