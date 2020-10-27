Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,776. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

