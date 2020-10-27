Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 1,394,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

