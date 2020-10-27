Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,589.12. 16,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,456.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

