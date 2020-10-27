Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 63,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

