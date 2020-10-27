Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,243. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.