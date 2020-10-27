Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 150,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 26,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

