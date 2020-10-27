Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

