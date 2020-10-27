Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 162.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 24,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,997. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

