Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,581. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.