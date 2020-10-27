Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,965 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 155,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. 1,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

