Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 293,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,200,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

