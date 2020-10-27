Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,927 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ENI by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 33.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 4,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,149. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.