Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Allegion stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 9,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,917. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

