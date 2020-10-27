Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 607,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

