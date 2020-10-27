Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,507. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.