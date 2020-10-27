Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 421,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

