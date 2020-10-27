Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after buying an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 137,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,728,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -249.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

