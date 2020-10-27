Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.