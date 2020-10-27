Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

