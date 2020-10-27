Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.80. Ambow Education shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -15.03.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSE:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

