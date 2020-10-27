Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.80. Ambow Education shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.