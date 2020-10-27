American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 907.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 101,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,530. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

