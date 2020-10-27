American Well Corp’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

American Well’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 27th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During American Well’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $14,820,000.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.